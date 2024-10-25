Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. Mattel also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.
Mattel Stock Performance
Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 1,495,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,608. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
