Mattel’s (MAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 99,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,491. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 584.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

