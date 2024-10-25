MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXL

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $15.09 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after purchasing an additional 903,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 307.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,044,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 788,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 472.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160,456 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.