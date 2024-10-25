MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 51,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 131,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
