Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 3,607 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $102,604,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.87.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $289.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

