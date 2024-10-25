McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.22.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $348,206,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,321,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $301.61 on Friday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

