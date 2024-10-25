McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $266.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ MGRC traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.79. 637,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,103. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $130.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

