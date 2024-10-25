Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $15.57 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,117 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 1,130,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,163,000 after buying an additional 1,121,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.43. 5,299,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,806,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $249.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

