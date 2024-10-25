Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $21.47 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 45,493 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

