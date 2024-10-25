Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $30.87 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.60. 310,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.