MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and traded as low as $18.47. MEG Energy shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 45,467 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
