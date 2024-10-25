Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 44,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 262,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 562.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.27 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

