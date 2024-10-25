Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 105,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFV opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

