Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after purchasing an additional 642,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 310,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,807,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

