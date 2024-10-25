Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $154.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

