MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $203,244.83 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

