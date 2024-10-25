Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 29.1% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $106,258.97 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,695,688 coins and its circulating supply is 31,453,485 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,689,153 with 31,449,275 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.29959777 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $96,601.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

