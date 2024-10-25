MetisDAO Market Cap Reaches $256.82 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $256.82 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $42.09 or 0.00062185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,800.54 or 1.00163488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007266 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 42.2300093 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $16,055,914.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

