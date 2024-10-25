MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

MGM China Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS MCHVY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $16.11. 219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780. MGM China has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32. MGM China’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.