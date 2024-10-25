Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.