Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

