Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $406.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.83.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $15.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.43. 601,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.72 and a 200 day moving average of $330.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

