Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $59.27. Approximately 832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

Moncler Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

