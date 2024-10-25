Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 5,414 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $557.38 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,548,375.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.