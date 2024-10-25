Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,473,000 after acquiring an additional 675,952 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after acquiring an additional 563,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 40,196.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,539,000 after acquiring an additional 428,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $247.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.43.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.