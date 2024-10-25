Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $599,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 198,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,650,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 364,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 75,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,417,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

BR opened at $216.78 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.