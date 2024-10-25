Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $15,084,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,437,796.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,570 shares of company stock worth $21,474,782. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $395.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

