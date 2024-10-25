Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $304.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 574.47, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

