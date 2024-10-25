Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $148.50 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00038580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,142,838,342 coins and its circulating supply is 914,487,075 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

