Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter.
Morningstar Stock Performance
MORN stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.54. 45,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,231. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $226.00 and a 12 month high of $349.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.06.
Morningstar Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.
Insider Activity at Morningstar
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
