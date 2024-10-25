Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.54. 45,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,231. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $226.00 and a 12 month high of $349.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.06.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

