Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $252.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $253.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average is $225.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.