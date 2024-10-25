Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 343,687 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PYPL opened at $81.39 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

