Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 0.6% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Progressive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,507,000 after buying an additional 92,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,003,000 after buying an additional 69,709 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Progressive by 16.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,289,000 after buying an additional 244,541 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $246.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.14 and a 200 day moving average of $224.95. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.19.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

