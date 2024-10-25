Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

