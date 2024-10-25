Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 29th

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

Movano Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of MOVE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Movano has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.12.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Movano in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Movano by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Movano by 113.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Movano by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,630,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

