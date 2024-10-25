Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 505 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,489,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $274.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.29 and its 200-day moving average is $307.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $262.18 and a one year high of $353.25.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

