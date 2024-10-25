Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of General American Investors worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after buying an additional 87,843 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 41.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GAM opened at $53.42 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.