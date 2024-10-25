Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Invests $207,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,610,000 after acquiring an additional 385,044 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,358,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after buying an additional 782,919 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,429,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,459,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

