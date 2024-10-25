Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 176.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDT by 11.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IDT in the second quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDT opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.78. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. IDT’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $108,042.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,991.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 29,175 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $1,378,227.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $108,042.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,991.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

