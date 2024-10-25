Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of CTO Realty Growth worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,319.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.8 %

CTO opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $452.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.36%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.