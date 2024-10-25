Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.53 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

