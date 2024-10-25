Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Company Profile

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

