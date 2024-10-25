Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
MLI stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $84.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.
