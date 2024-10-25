National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

NYSE NSA opened at $43.25 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

