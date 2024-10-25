Navcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $56,428.45 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $56,428.45 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00018385 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006898 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,087.76 or 0.37975058 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.