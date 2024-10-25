Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.40. 9,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,747. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

