NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $808.69 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. 337,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.84 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NetScout Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at $816,993.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at $816,993.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,041.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,952 shares of company stock worth $598,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.