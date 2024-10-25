Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.41. 806,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 693,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on NMRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,254.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,303. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,754.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,254.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $342,303. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,538 shares of company stock worth $1,390,513. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,354,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 79.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 456,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 488.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

