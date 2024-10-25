New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New Age Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:NMTLF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,463. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About New Age Metals

Further Reading

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

