New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.74.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,649,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,343. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.30.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in New Gold by 941.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

