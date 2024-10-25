New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New York Community Bancorp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.100–3.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.45%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

