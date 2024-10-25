New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New York Community Bancorp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.100–3.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,525,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.45%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

